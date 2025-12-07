Body cameras, drones and extended port hours as BMA gears up for festive travels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Border Management Authority commisioner Dr Michael Masiapato says the BMA has agreed to extend operating hours during the festive season at ports of entry on South Africa’s borders with its six neighbouring countries — Lesotho, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, eSwatini and Botswana.

Masiapato briefed the media on Sunday on the festive season law enforcement operations, detailing security arrangements for the busy period.

He said the plan, which has been endorsed by all major structures in the border-management ecosystem, will guide operations at 71 ports of entry including 52 land ports, 10 international airports and nine seaports.

It covers immigration control, agricultural and environmental biosecurity, port health and broader border law-enforcement functions extending 10km inside the borderline and 12 nautical miles off the coast.

Over the past two festive periods, Masiapato said foreign nationals made up the majority of travellers processed at ports of entry.

According to BMA, foreign nationals made up 78% of the five-million travellers processed in 2023/24 and 70% of the 4.5-million travellers in 2024/25.

Masiapato said Basotho nationals remain the most frequently intercepted for attempted illegal entry, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

He said historical data confirms that more than 75% of the travellers are facilitated at 10 key ports of entry including OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg, Beit Bridge land port to Zimbabwe, Lebombo land port to Mozambique, the Ficksburg and Maseru Bridge land ports to Lesotho, Cape Town International airport in the Western Cape, Oshoek land port to eSwatini, as well as the Kopfontein, Caledonspoort and Groblers’ Bridge land ports to Botswana.

The festive plan consists of four phases: planning, execution, demobilisation and sustenance phases.

He said the planning phase started on September 15 and will end on December 9,.

It is characterised by extensive consultative engagements with multiple stakeholders in the country operating in both public and private sectors.

Masiapato said they have managed to secure a few critical partnerships with various stakeholders as guided by section 5(c) of the Border Management Authority Act.

“The Western Cape provincial government, together with the City of Cape Town, has provided about 50 personnel for deployment at Cape Town International Airport to assist us on immigration management. The Gauteng provincial government has also provided about 80 personnel for deployment at OR Tambo International Airport to assist us with immigration management,” he said.

Masapiato said the department of tourism will be allocating about 160 tourism monitors to assist in queue management within the various ports of entry. The department of social development would be deploying social workers through their provincial structures to assist in handling the vulnerable, particularly unaccompanied minors, and victims of trafficking.

The authority has also established a partnership with the South African Freight Forwarders Association, the Association of Meat Importers and Exporters, South African Association of Ship Operators and Agents to fund some of its operations through a cost recovery model.

“Further, DCD Protected Mobility, Aselsan South Africa, and Unipro Protective Wear will be assisting us in the deployment of an integrated suite of advanced surveillance, mobility and protective technologies.”

He said drones and body cams will be fully operational to improve detection capability and also address possible corruption from team members.

At the same time, Sanlam/ASSUPOL will be assisting with the enhancement of health and the wellbeing of BMA officials during this period.

“We also partnered with TRAC and SANRAL to improve traffic flow management and reduce congestion risks at Lebombo port of entry. As always, the department of public works and infrastructure (DPWI) will provide support in the provision of additional infrastructure such as temporary lighting, ablution facilities, special temporary barricades and JoJo tankers for the provision of additional water within the ports and the corridors.”

He said officials will intensify measures to detect and seize narcotics, illicit goods and stolen vehicles throughout the festive season.

TimesLIVE