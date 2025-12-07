Why Pantone’s 2026 colour of the year is causing controversy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pantone's new colour of the year for 2026 - a shade of white called Cloud Dancer.

Pantone has unveiled its 2026 colour of the year, and for the first time in 26 years, it’s a shade of white. But “Cloud Dancer” is already sparking heated debate across the design world and social media.

Pantone describes the colour of the year programme as an initiative meant to “engage the design community and colour enthusiasts around the world in a conversation around colour”, adding that it aims to draw attention to “the relationship between culture and colour”.

Every year since 1999, the globally recognised colour authority has chosen a shade it believes will define the emotional and cultural mood of the year ahead.

For 2026, Pantone says Cloud Dancer reflects a world in transition.

According to the institute, selecting the shade is about forecasting a cultural pulse.

“The colour we select is the one we see building in importance across all areas of design. It’s the colour that has the ability to communicate the colour message that best reflects what is happening in our global culture … serving as an expression of a mood and an attitude,” said Pantone.

This year, Pantone says it identified a collective craving for simplicity, clarity and a reset.

“Searching for balance between our increasingly digital future and our primal need for human connection, the liminal space is a launchpad for creative expression,” the institute explained. “Individuals and communities eager to reset are experimenting beyond traditional boundaries,” it said.

Cloud Dancer — officially Pantone 11-4201 — is described as a “billowy white imbued with a feeling of serenity”. Pantone says it symbolises a calming influence in a noisy, overstimulated world.

“A breath of colour whose vaporised and aerated presence gently illuminates and enlightens a whisper of calm in a noisy world.”

The organisation adds that this ‘blank canvas’ white speaks to a global desire for a fresh start.

“Peeling away layers of outmoded thinking, we open the door to new approaches. Cloud Dancer quiets the mind, encouraging true relaxation and focus that allows the mind to wander and creativity to breathe.”

Pantone says the decision was driven by a world feeling overwhelmed by “24/7 hustle culture” and a need for “respite and relief from emotional and physical stimulation”.

The team noted that people are “bombarded with a cacophony of noise and conflicting messages” and increasingly seeking “clarity and simplicity” and “a quieter, less fussy life”.

Still, Pantone knew choosing white would generate debate. The closest they’ve come before was the beige-toned “Sand Dollar” in 2006, but never a pure white.

Some critics argue Cloud Dancer is uninspired and tone-deaf during a time when people are craving energy, optimism and colour.

The decision contrasts sharply with bold past choices like Honeysuckle (2011), a reddish pink meant to “lift spirits,” Turquoise (2010), which promised a “comforting escape,” and Peach Fuzz (2024), chosen to express a desire to “nurture ourselves and others”.

Online reactions have been divided. On Instagram, comments ranged from curious to outraged. On Facebook, users didn’t hold back.

Emily Simmons wrote: “If I’m burnt out and exhausted, eggshell isn’t the colour that’s gonna cure it. It’s sterile, dull. White noise in the background, static on an old TV, the quiet but unceasing sound of electricity in the walls.”

Another user, Rap Scallion Jones, said: “I was disappointed in the brown from before, but Cloud Dancer? What a joke. Such a cute name for a dull, almost non-colour.”

While some designers welcome the colour as refreshing and versatile, others argue it lacks the energy or emotional resonance typically expected from Pantone’s annual pick.

