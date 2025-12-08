182 motorists arrested for drunk driving in first week of December: JMPD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The JMPD has appealed to motorists to make responsible choices and to avoid driving after consuming alcohol. File photo.

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has arrested 182 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol in the first week of December as festive season road safety operations intensify across the city.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the arrests were made between December 1 and 7 during heightened roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and targeted patrols across all seven regions of Johannesburg.

“The JMPD is sending a clear and uncompromising message to all road users that driving under the influence will not be tolerated,” Fihla said.

He said the festive season often sees “an unfortunate surge in irresponsible driving behaviour”, prompting the launch of continuous 24-hour, high-visibility operations throughout December and into the new year.

JMPD chief of police commissioner Patrick Jaca said: “The arrests of 182 individuals in one week is alarming, but it underscores our resolve to remove dangerous drivers from our roads. This is a life-and-death matter. For every person arrested, we have potentially prevented a serious crash, injury or fatality.

“Our message is unequivocal: we are maintaining a zero-tolerance approach. If you drink and drive, you will be caught and arrested and you will face the full consequences of the law,”

The JMPD has appealed to motorists to make responsible choices and to avoid driving after consuming alcohol.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, pre-arrange a designated sober driver. Make use of e-hailing services, taxis or public transport. Report any erratic or suspicious driving to the JMPD,” Fihla said.

The department said its operations would continue with increased intensity to ensure road safety during the festive season.

