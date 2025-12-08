‘How I nearly lost all of my family in a shooting’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Khanyile family on Sunday placed the blood-stained mattress outside the room where the shooting happened in Saulsville, Tshwane.

A 29-year-old man who lost his uncle, two nephews and younger brother in the Saulsville massacre in Tshwane, where 11 people were killed, has told how he was awoken by gunfire that lasted for about 20 minutes as he lay in the room next door.

The man, who did not want to be named for safety reasons, told Sowetan on Sunday he had just come back from using the bathroom at about 4am on Saturday and was lying in his bed when he heard the gunfire.

“I was terrified. I stayed in bed and didn’t move. What gave me a bit of comfort is that the rooms are divided by bricks,” he said with tears rolling down his face.

The shooting is the latest after five people were killed and six wounded at a tavern in Bronkhorstspruit, about 60km from Pretoria, in October.

According to police, unknown gunmen entered the room in a hostel where people were drinking and started to shoot randomly. The motive is still unknown.

I proceeded to Nomvelo’s room, and I found about nine bodies on the ground. I called for help, and under the bed I found my two-year-old nephew, and he was alive. It seems that he was hidden there by someone

The shooting claimed four of his relatives:

younger brother Sibongakonke, 14;

nephews Elihle, 14, and Sanelisiwe Dhlomo, 3; and

uncle Khalisakhe Goqo.

His two sisters, Nomvelo and Enhle, are recovering at Kalafong Hospital, while his third sister, Amahle Zulu, was discharged from hospital on Sunday.

Sowetan witnessed Zulu breaking down as she arrived home, limping from a wound to her leg. She was too traumatised to go into the room where the shooting happened and had to be taken to another room.

The man said he sat still in fear in his bed for about 20 minutes as his family was being wiped out in the next room.

“After the shooting, I opened the door, and I found my uncle [Goqo] on the ground. He was shot in the head and chest, and he was dead,” recalled the man. “I proceeded to Nomvelo’s room, and I found about nine bodies on the ground. I called for help, and under the bed I found my two-year-old nephew, and he was alive. It seems that he was hidden there by someone.”

Nomvelo, the owner of the room, had been shot in the chest but was still alive. He said the victims and survivors were his relatives who had gone to the room for a drink.

Amahle Zulu, who lost her three-year-old child, is supported as she arrives from hospital. (Veli Nhlapo)

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed that 25 people were shot at in the early hours of Saturday. “We are told that three unknown gunmen entered the hostel where people were drinking, and they started shooting at them, and 14 survived and are all in hospital. One of them later died in the hospital,” she said.

On Sunday Mathe told Sowetan that national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola was expected to visit the area and the local police station on Monday.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi described the murders as heartbreaking and unacceptable acts of criminality that have no place in the province.

“We are distressed by the loss of innocent lives, including young children, in this senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the families who are grieving. As the Gauteng provincial government, we will not allow our communities to live in fear,” he said.

Other mass shooting that shook the country this year:

In May, eight people were killed in Zamani transit camp in Umlazi, south of Durban;

In January, eight people were shot dead and three others sustained injuries in a tavern shooting in Pienaar, Mpumalanga.

Sowetan