In numbers: Border guard checks on traveller movements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato has highlighted work done during the second quarter of the financial year from July 1 to September 30 2025.

The BMA effected 8,135 apprehensions, including 4,092 undocumented travellers and 1,982 people classified as undesirables.

“As is always the case, most of the intercepted foreign nationals were Basotho followed by Mozambicans, Zimbabweans and Swati nationals, reflecting a consistent long-standing migration pattern within the sub-region,” Masiapato said.

Since the deployment of the first contingent in July 2022, border guards have stopped about 505,065 individuals from entering the country illegally.

During the quarter, about 1,700kg of counterfeit clothing and footwear with an estimated value of R1.2m was intercepted at ports of entry, and officers seized half a kilogram of crystal meth and 240g of heroin.

“About 43,729 health-related consignments were presented and processed into the country by our port health teams. However, about 5,000 units of illicit birth control pills and 117 medical test kits were intercepted and destroyed. This includes skin-lightening creams.”

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has warned that many of the products contain harmful and illegal ingredients, including high concentrations of mercury, hydroquinone and tropical steroids which pose serious health risks such as skin damage, kidney complications and long-term toxicity.

About 969 travellers were tested for malaria. About 57 were confirmed positive and were transferred to medical facilities.

Of the 172,858 travellers who were screened for port health purposes, 73 were refused entry for failing to produce a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate.

Of the 172,858 travellers who were screened for port health purposes, 73 were refused entry for failing to produce a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate.

The port health team also processed about 997 mortal remains, of which 964 were being exported while 33 were imports. Masiapato said 25 mortal remains were returned due to failure to produce required documentation.

During the quarter, the BMA in partnership with Transnet National Ports Authority secured operational space for the permanent deployment of coastal guards at the ports of Mossel Bay, Qgeberha, Richards Bay and East London. He said this is a critical development towards establishing BMA’s full-time presence in the critical seaports.

Masiapato said the quarter was characterised by heightened operational activities mainly driven by the number of preparatory meetings for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“In three months the BMA facilitated dignitaries who came to attend more than 40 G20 track meetings in the country.”

He said the movement of more than 40 heads of state, government leaders, delegates, technical teams and journalists who came to attend the summit was the second-largest international event the BMA facilitated since the Brics summit held in August 2023.

The Grobler’s Bridge port of entry with Botswana facilitated a significant number of members of the Zion Christian Church who came to attend their September pilgrimage at Moria in Limpopo, he said.

During the quarter the BMA processed 9.28-million travellers moving in and out of South Africa. This represents an increase of about 23% of processed travelers compared to the same period in 2024.

TimesLIVE