Sentencing postponed in case of man convicted of murdering his three-week-old baby

Sentencing has been postponed in case of Mpumalanga man convicted of murdering his three-week-old baby. Stock image.

The sentencing of 22-year-old Sibusiso Patrick Shongwe from Driekoppies in Mpumalanga, convicted of murdering his three-week-old son, has been postponed to Friday by the Mpumalanga High Court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the baby’s mother and Shongwe were previously in a romantic relationship, but after she informed him of her pregnancy, he disputed paternity and did not play any role in the child’s life.

The murder occurred in Middelplaas in the Nkomazi district on the evening of March 1 2023.

“Shongwe contacted the mother, requesting to meet her with the baby under the pretext of giving her certain items for the child,” Nyuswa said. “They met on the street as arranged, where the accused asked the mother to hand over the baby. When she refused, he forcefully took the baby from her.”

Nyuswa said the mother immediately went home to report the incident to her mother. The next day the matter was reported to police, and a search for Shongwe and the baby was launched.

“The child’s body was later found abandoned in nearby bushes with his throat slit.”

Police investigations later led to Shongwe’s arrest.

During the trial Shongwe admitted to meeting the mother and the baby but denied taking the child. However, the state led the testimony of the baby’s mother.

“The first report confirmed receiving a message from the accused indicating that he would bring the child nappies,” Nyuswa said.

A postmortem report also confirmed that the baby died as a result of sharp-force injuries to the neck.

The matter will resume on Friday for sentencing proceedings.

