Vehicle linked to Marius van der Merwe murder found abandoned in Alexandra

Police close in on suspects after vehicle connected to Marius van der Merwe murder discovered

Police believe they have found the vehicle used in the killing of Madlanga commission witness Marius Van der Merwe, who was gunned down outside his Brakpan home on Friday.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola met the investigating team on Monday evening before briefing the Van der Merwe family on progress in the case.

Masemola said a white Chevrolet bakkie abandoned in Alexandra fits the description of the vehicle seen on CCTV footage on the night Van der Merwe was murdered.

Video footage captured a white bakkie pulling up behind the 49-year-old’s car as he opened his gate. He was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

According to Masemola, a preliminary investigation shows the bakkie was abandoned by two men on Saturday morning, only hours after the shooting.

The vehicle was found at a dead-end on a gravel road between shacks in Alexandra, he said.

Masemola said crime-scene experts and members of the vehicle crime investigation unit have since moved it to a forensic laboratory for detailed analysis.

Police have also identified three people of interest they believe can help solve the case.

“We are closing in on these suspects as our investigations reach a very advanced and sensitive stage,” said Masemola.

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered.

Masemola said detectives are still probing the motive but will not release further details until arrests are made.

TimesLIVE