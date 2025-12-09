Go after the masterminds behind hits on whistle-blowers, urges SA Hindu Maha Sabha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The SA Hindu Maha Sabha says the government should go after the hitmen and masterminds behind the assassinations of whistle-blowers like security boss Marius van der Merwe. Image provided by SAPS

The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) has issued an urgent call to the government to go after the masterminds behind the assassinations of whistle-blowers, not only the hired gunmen who carry out the killings.

The organisation’s deputy president Prof Brij Maharaj said the recent killings of Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, who testified before the Madlanga commission, Ekurhuleni’s forensic audit head Mpho Mafole and Babita Deokaran highlighted a disturbing pattern of violence against individuals acting in the public interest.

“The SAHMS expresses its strongest condemnation of the ongoing assassinations of whistle-blowers and witnesses who courageously expose corruption and criminality in our country. These heinous acts undermine the rule of law, erode public trust and threaten the moral fabric of our society.”

“Despite convictions of some perpetrators in Deokaran’s case, the masterminds remain at large, perpetuating a climate of fear and impunity. Our country is being held captive by criminals and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians. The murder of those who speak truth to power is an attack on the very soul of our democracy,” he said.

Maharaj said as people of faith, the organisation could not remain silent.

“As a faith-based organisation rooted in the principles of Dharma (righteousness) and Satya (truth), SAHMS calls upon government authorities to urgently strengthen whistle-blower protection laws and ensure the safety of those who expose wrongdoing. We call upon law enforcement agencies to pursue and prosecute not only the hired assassins but especially the architects behind these crimes,” said Maharaj.

He urged civil society and communities to unite in defending ethical governance and rejecting corruption in all its forms.

“SAHMS urges all communities to stand together in condemning these atrocities. Corruption and violence are not confined to any one group; they affect the entire nation. By working collectively across religious and cultural lines, we can restore integrity, justice and peace in South Africa.

“SAHMS urges every South African to take a stand: speak out against corruption in your communities and workplaces, support whistleblower protection initiatives and demand accountability from leaders; and join interfaith and civil society campaigns that promote justice and transparency,” he said.

TimesLIVE