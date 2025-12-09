Gran, 75, joins farmer in dock over ‘expired food’ sales in Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wilhemina Jacoba, 75, and Phakamani Hlongwane, 36, appeared in the Secunda magistrate’s court on Monday and were granted R2,500 bail each. Stock photo.

Two people, one a 75-year-old woman, are the latest to be arrested in connection with the alleged sale of expired food in Mpumalanga.

Wilhemina Jacoba, along with Phakamani Hlongwane, 36, on Monday handed themselves over to the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Secunda after being linked to an operation allegedly run by Pieter Grobler, 31, and his relatives Mark Lombard, 29, and Sonnet Lombard, 46.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Magonseni Nkosi said the pair appeared in the Secunda magistrate’s court on Monday and were granted R2,500 bail each.

All five accused are expected back in court on February 6 next year.

The arrests follow a tip-off about alleged illicit activities on a farm in Charl Cilliers, outside Secunda. The Hawks allegedly uncovered expired and decomposed food stored in cool rooms and allegedly prepared for resale.

“Officers seized vehicles, equipment and foodstuffs deemed unfit for human consumption, which were later destroyed,” said Nkosi.

The group faces charges including contravention of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, corruption, fraud and money laundering.

TimesLIVE