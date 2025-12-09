IN PICS | CRL Rights Commission calls for stronger regulation of bogus traditional healers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Traditional healers and spiritual leaders gathered at Tom's hall in Soweto, to commemorate 16 days activism against gender-based violence and abuse.

The Commission for the Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has called for stronger legal protection in the traditional healing sector, warning South Africans remain vulnerable to fake gobelas and unqualified healers who exploit people seeking spiritual help.

During the 16 days of activism event at Uncle Tom’s Hall in Soweto, several healers told the commission the law, as it stands, does little to prevent abuse within their sector. They argued the lack of proper governing allows impostors to operate freely, often with devastating consequences for initiates and young healers.

Briefing the media, chair Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said men and women face physical, emotional and sexual abuse during ukuthwasa — but many cases are ignored by authorities. She said police often dismiss reports, saying they will not get involved.

Qualified traditional healers gathered at Uncle Tom's Hall in Soweto to discuss the issues they face and say the law does not fully protect them. (Kabelo Mokoena )

“After the president declared gender-based violence a national crisis, it’s important government becomes aware of ongoing abuse in the spiritual sector,” she said.

“Several rape cases have gone unattended because our practice is not recognised by the law. We are asking government to take our cry seriously.”

According to the Traditional Healers Act, anyone wishing to register as a traditional health practitioner or trainee must apply to the registrar or use an online portal.

However, many healers argue the law opens the door for people with no authentic calling to enter the field, creating space for predators who use spirituality as a disguise.

An African traditional healer holding isnemfu, a powder used to evoke ancestors. (Kabelo Mokoena )

Traditional health practitioner Mtimande Ngwenya said the act needs urgent review because it “promotes cases of rape” instead of preventing them. He said young initiates are often told to have sex with their trainers as a way to “activate their power”, and when they report the cases, police tell them they have no legal standing.

“Being a traditional healer is a calling, not a lifestyle you choose. We work with ancestral spirits passed down through generations. When the law allows anyone to join the sector, it degrades our work,” Ngwenya said.

He said proper regulation would protect genuine healers while rooting out abusers who hide behind tradition.

Traditional health practitioner Mtimande Ngwenya addresses the crowd. (Kabelo Mokoena )

He argued that proper regulation would help preserve the credibility of their practices and prevent abuse within the sector.

Healers also raised concerns about leadership within the sector. Many said their work is a vital part of South Africa’s cultural identity, yet the state continues to appoint leaders who, they claimed, have no grounding in the spiritual practices they are meant to regulate.

In April the Interim Traditional Health Practitioners Council (ITHPC) appointed Gonondo Sheila Fihliwe Khama as chairperson, a move that has angered several traditional healing bodies.

National Unitary Professional Association for African Traditional Health Practitioners of South Africa chairperson Makhosi Maliyavuza Lunga said it is unacceptable for someone who is not spiritually gifted to lead healers.

“Until a spiritually gifted individual is appointed, we will continue to have bogus healers among us. The government needs to amend the law and listen to us. We are not protected,” she said.

Makhosi Maliyavuza Lunga addressing other healers. (Kabelo Mokoena )

Provincial African traditional medicine secretary Oscar Esbie said the ITHPC has let them down, making promises that are not met.

“The council invites us to meetings that suit them, but don’t attend to our issues. How can we continue to practice under a law that discriminates against us?” he said.

Esbie said the council appears more focused on money than on safeguarding the sector, adding healers are charged for licence renewals and permission to practise, something he said goes against African tradition.

He called for a proper partnership between traditional healers and police, saying it is the only way to stop abuse and prevent more victims becoming part of GBV statistics.

“Until then, our people will continue to suffer.”

TimesLIVE