Limpopo woman arrested for attempted murder over hot oil incident

A Limpopo woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly burning boyfriend with hot oil. Stock photo.

A woman accused of burning her boyfriend with hot cooking oil during a violent domestic dispute in Seshego, Polokwane, has been arrested.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the 28-year-old woman was taken into custody on Monday after the victim, who had previously declined to open a case, returned to police and formally laid a complaint.

The incident happened on Thursday during an argument. The woman was the first to arrive at the Seshego police station, asking officers to open an assault case against her 38-year-old boyfriend and requesting a protection order.

Officers then contacted the man, who arrived at the station with severe burn wounds. He told police the injuries were caused by cooking oil allegedly poured on him by his girlfriend. Despite this, he declined to open a case at the time, opting instead to also request a protection order.

“After initially not filing a complaint, the 38-year-old male victim has since come forward and officially opened a case with the police,” Mashaba said.

She is expected to appear in the Seshego magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

