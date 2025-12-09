Mamokgethi Phakeng awards R150k in prizes at inaugural Make Education Fashionable Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former University of Cape Town (UCT) vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng awarded R150,000 in prizes at the inaugural Make Education Fashionable Awards at the weekend in Pretoria.

Launched this year by Phakeng, the awards aim to recognise graduates who are using their education to make a significant impact.

Nominees shared their success stories on social media using the hashtag #makeeducationfashionable, calling on graduates to detail their personal journeys for a chance to win. Winners were selected by a group of judges and were awarded R20,000 each, in addition to the prestigious award for their respective categories.

Phakeng emphasised the goal of the initiative. “The idea is to inspire others to realise that whatever circumstances they face, they can still achieve their big dreams,” she said. “At the end of the day, education remains the most reliable equaliser. Let’s keep proving that education is still the most fashionable thing there is.”

The awards featured five main categories, with a special sixth category dedicated to the most inspirational story in the campaign: the individual whose story trended and most inspired readers.

Phakeng explained the criteria for the trending category: “The criteria were that 60% was on the level of inspiration and 40% was on the number of likes.”

What is the point of saying to people you’re the best and giving them awards and giving them nothing? And maybe they borrowed money to even come to the occasion. Our view is that we have to at least consider that and give them money — Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng

She noted that the winner effectively ensured her story reached a wide audience by posting it on more than one platform. “We want the good news to trend. There were so many inspiring stories, even from those who didn’t win. It’s a pity only one could win.”

Phakeng further explained the importance of awarding the winners cash prizes: “Our view is that if we nominate people and select them as the best and deserving of the awards, we have to get into the habit of giving them cash. What is the point of saying to people you’re the best and giving them awards and giving them nothing? And maybe they borrowed money to even come to the occasion. Our view is that we have to at least consider that and give them money.”

She added that the mission does not end with the handover. “That’s not to say it’s the end of it. We are hoping they use that money wisely, whether to fund their organisations or pay for their mentorship programmes — it’s up to them.”

Phakeng, who holds a PhD in mathematics education from the University of the Witwatersrand — making her the first black South African female to achieve a doctorate in this field — has been a long-time advocate for education. She has also been awarded two honorary doctorates.

Sharing her own story about resilience, she encouraged graduates not to be defined by failure. “What makes the fact that I failed first-year chemistry irrelevant is that I didn’t give up. I also did not allow it to define me. I remembered why I was at varsity in the first place, focused on my strength — mathematics — and still graduated in record time. You are not your transcript.”

