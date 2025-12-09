South Africa

POLL | Is the department of correctional services failing to rehabilitate offenders?

Police officers and a member of the pathology services prepare to remove bodies after a mass shooting at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria. (Stringer)

While a manhunt is under way for one of the suspects in the Saulsville hostel mass shooting, there is a broader conversation about him being a parolee who was released only three months ago.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed the suspect, who was jailed for attempted murder and extortion, is related to some victims and was allegedly among the gunmen who stormed a hostel room being used as an illegal shebeen on Saturday, killing 12 people and injuring 13 others.

Three victims were children, aged three, 12 and 16.

The incident has reignited public debate about the state of the parole system. According to correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald, more than 18,000 parolees have reoffended in the past three years.

Among the cases were 209 murders and 330 rapes recorded between 2024 and 2025. Of the 46,627 inmates released on parole from 2022 to 2025, more than a third were arrested again.

Many wonder if the rehabilitation system is effective.

