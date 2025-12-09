Thugs target kids taking food to initiates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the summer initiation season continues, the journey to manhood for some in Kariega has allegedly been disrupted by opportunistic and callous thieves, and the community is saying enough is enough.

Criminals have been terrorising children taking food to the initiates in KwaLanga, with a nine-year-old among those allegedly held at gunpoint on the way there in one of the harrowing ordeals.

The issue has drawn the attention of government, religious leaders, police and community members who gathered in Kariega on Monday to visit the KwaLanga and KwaNobuhle camps.

The provincial initiation coordinating committee (Picc), which was also in the Bay to address growing concern about initiate safety across the province, confirmed tsince the start of the summer initiation season on November 14, nine initiates had died.

The reasons for the deaths vary from suicide and dehydration to one being struck by lightning and another being beaten to death, allegedly by an iKhankata traditional initiation guardian.

None of the deaths occurred in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

“[The suspects] do not know our culture, they do not know how to respect our rituals, so they are not aware of the repercussions of what they are doing — Nomxolisi Phezisa, ward 50 councillor

There have also been 24 arrests across the province during the season in relation to the incidents.

A multidisciplinary committee that consisted of the Uitenhage and District Taxi Association (UDTA), Christian pastors, police, parents of initiates, community members, health representatives, initiation task teams and activists visited the KwaNobuhle and KwaLanga initiation schools on Monday.

At the KwaLanga location, the mother of a nine-year-old spoke about how her son and a group of other youngsters were allegedly held at gunpoint while delivering food earlier in December. The child’s uncle began his initiation journey on November 29 and is expected to return home on December 24.

The mother said the boy was allegedly approached by a man who pointed a gun at the group, demanding they hand over money, power banks and phones.

“[Another child] said they did not have any phones and only had what they were carrying when he saw the man was coming closer. The other child took my child and placed him behind him. He spoke in Afrikaans to say they did not have money so the man left. The man then met another child. He wanted the same things — money, power banks, cellphones, and put the gun against the child’s stomach,” she said.

She said though no-one was injured, the incidents had unsettled the young boys and the initiates, who feared they might become victims. She reported the incident to ward 50 councillor Nomxolisi Phezisa and UDTA public relations officer Lubabalo Vesele, who reported the matter to police.

Phezisa said she received a complaint on Sunday morning and discovered it was not an isolated incident. She said an initiate wrote on Facebook they were pleading for help from the community as there were people arriving at the camp and entering their huts.

“[The suspects] do not know our culture, they do not know how to respect our rituals, so they are not aware of the repercussions of what they are doing,” Phezisa said.

iKhankata (a traditional initiation guardian in Xhosa culture) Zamxolo Daweti, from KwaLanga, who is assisting in guarding the initiates at the initiation camp, said he patrolled the camp at night.

“I took the decision to ask the fathers who are nursing the young men to be allowed to come and support,” he said. “Last week there were boys bringing food who were cornered by criminals. Since they [the boys delivering food] look for shortcuts, they cross behind informal houses. That is where the problem begins because there are no people on the footpath they choose, which makes them targets.

Initiates are suffering. They do not get their food on time. The guys also shared that if [the suspects] did not like the food they were bringing, they urinated or spat on it. That act is disrespectful — Zamxolo Daweti, iKhankata from KwaLanga

“We have asked the children to use the main road so we can see them when they come to the camp.”

He refuted people entering the huts of initiates. However, he stressed they feared that criminals could opportunistically enter the camp. He said when people were cornered on their way to the camp while delivering food, it resulted in initiates not eating.

“Initiates are suffering. They do not get their food on time. The guys also shared that if [the suspects] did not like the food they were bringing, they urinated or spat on it. That act is disrespectful.”

Vesele said the association, which patrolled and guarded 2025 school pupils in the areas during their final examinations, decided to continue to support youths as they undertook the major milestone.

“Most come from families led by women. We needed as a male-dominated industry to be part of the families as an anchor. We decided to make the run as an awareness today so people committing the acts can see we are not comfortable with their actions.”

He said through community groups they were educating the diverse community of KwaLanga that the reported actions undermined isiXhosa culture.

Picc chair and deputy chair of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, said they would investigate the matter in more detail. Matanzima said they were meeting at the Feather Market Hall on Monday to strategise the way forward for the province.

“At the same time we agreed with the parliament to meet here, to see if there were things that needed our attention,” Matanzima said. “However, I know our journey is going to OR Tambo where most fatalities have taken place. It is a matter of strategising as to what are we going to do after losing nine boys.

“We have 24 arrests and 20 cases have been opened. Police are working hard to assist the forums regarding crimes n our initiation schools.”

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said he was unable to confirm crimes targeting initiates in the Kariega area: “The police coordinator for initiate matters has, however, confirmed he received a complaint about young boys taking food to initiates in KwaLanga being approached by a male wanting to rob them of money and phones.

“On further investigation police were unable to confirm the allegation as none of the initiates could confirm it.”

