Exam breach detected in 2025 NSC marking process

The department of basic education has identified an examination breach during the marking process of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

The breach was detected through the department’s internal monitoring and oversight systems, the department said on Wednesday.

More details will be revealed during a media briefing by basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube on Thursday morning.

She is also expected to outline the immediate interventions and the measures being implemented to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the 2025 NSC examination results.

