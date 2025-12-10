IPHC leader Sadlana denies allegations of corruption and distances himself from police assault

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mike Sandlana, leader of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church’s (IHPC) Jerusalema faction in Brits, North West, appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday to request bail.

Mike Sandlana, the corruption-accused leader of one of the factions of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church, presented himself in court on Wednesday as a philanthropist who, despite his own personal challenges, put the needs of others first.

Sandlana is accused of bribing high court judge Portia Phahlane to deliver a favourable judgment in a succession dispute involving three men in the wealthy church.

The 64-year-old appeared in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in Pretoria on Wednesday to request bail.

Sandlana and his spokesperson, Vusi Ndala, were arrested in November together with Phahlane, who presided over the controversial legal battle for control of the church, and her son Kagiso.

His co-accused have been released on bail, while the state opposed his release, alleging that police were assaulted when they arrested him.

In his bail affidavit, Sandlana told the court that he is an established spiritual leader in his community and across the country, and that his standing is something he guards closely.

For that reason, he insisted, he has no intention of jeopardising his reputation by trying to evade the law or becoming a fugitive from justice.

He undertook not to interfere with evidence or attempt to influence any state witnesses, should their identities become known to him, also adding he does not foresee any possibility that he might interfere with them.

He told the court he is prepared to comply with any bail conditions the court considers appropriate.

Sandlana also distanced himself from an assault on police officers during a take-down operation for his arrest.

The state previously disclosed that two officers were assaulted by security guards and Sandlana’s supporters during the operation. One officer was also disarmed of a firearm, which was later recovered.

“I firmly believe and contend that the scuffle between the church guards and members of the SAPS had nothing to do with me as I was not even present at the gate where the scuffle had allegedly taken place,” he said.

He said the alleged conduct of the guards even if true could not be attributed to him and be used as a factor in denying him bail.

“I categorically deny that I was aware of or had anything to do with the scuffle at the gate between the guards and the police members.”

He told the court he is currently standing trial on a criminal matter relating to alleged fraud in the Pretoria regional court.

In the matter, he has been released on R5,000 bail after his arrest in April 2021.

The matter is partly heard and has been adjourned provisionally until January 26 for the state to confirm the re-appointment of the assigned prosecutor and arrange a date for continuation of trial as the assigned prosecutor’s contract has expired.

Presenting information on his background, he said he was born in Soweto, Meadowlands where he lived with his late father Glayton Modise and Mirriam for a short period before he was relocated to Lebotloane in North West to live with his grandparents, Wilson and Jane Sandlana.

He submitted that he is largely taken care of by the church and has nine children, three of whom are minors.

Also, he said he is married to his estranged wife, Magalane Benedicta Sandlana (“Magalane”) by civil rights and also has four other wives which he married in accordance with the customs of the church.

Sandlana said he supports his children and pays maintenance of R2,000 monthly for each child, except one child for whom he pays R5,000 as per a court order.

Some of the money he uses for maintenance are loans from other people, he said.

He also said he funds 22 students to study at the Russian University, through his foundation called the Michael Sandlana Foundation (M.S Foundation), popularly known as Tau projects, which also provide accommodation, housing (building houses) and education to the destitute across South Africa and the SADC regions.

Sandlana told the court he suffers from multiple severe chronic health conditions.

The bail hearing has been postponed to Monday to allow his legal team to take further instructions from him.

