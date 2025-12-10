Minister Buti Manamela welcomes VUT probe into ‘fraudulent degree syndicate’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Higher education minister Buti Manamela has welcomed the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) council’s decision to launch an independent forensic investigation into allegations regarding a syndicate selling fraudulent degrees and registration to foreign nationals.

Manamela received a formal response from the council after reports in November about the allegations, which were said to have been raised by a whistle-blower in August 2024.

Council chairperson Prof MJ Radebe confirmed to the minister that the allegations “were never tabled before the university council until media enquiries surfaced in November 2025”.

Manamela said this was a serious concern for the oversight of the institution. “It is deeply concerning that the oversight body of the institution was kept in the dark regarding allegations that threaten the core academic integrity of the university,” he said.

The council has rejected a preliminary report from the university management, calling it “wholly inadequate”, and has moved to appoint independent forensic investigators. The probe will look into the alleged syndicate and how management handled the matter.

Though the council asked for three months to complete the investigation, Manamela said the ministry could not risk the 2026 academic year being affected. He has written to the council requesting details of urgent measures to protect the upcoming registration period.

“We have asked the council to confirm specifically how they will verify the credentials of foreign nationals and applicants claiming ‘recognition of prior learning’ during this registration window,” he said.

“We also expect immediate consequence management for any staff members implicated, to prevent them from accessing the university’s IT systems while the investigation is under way.”

The department said the integrity of South African qualifications “is sacrosanct” and has pledged support for the university in removing any criminal elements operating within the institution.

TimesLIVE