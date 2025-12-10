Offender gets reduced sentence for tampering with essential infrastructure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Conray Cloete admitted that the tanks constituted essential infrastructure and acknowledged that his conduct was unlawful.

The Springbok regional court in the Northern Cape has sentenced Conray Cloete to seven years’ imprisonment for tampering with essential infrastructure.

On September 17 2024, Cloete, 26, unlawfully removed fittings from water storage tanks in Skietbank, fully aware that these tanks supplied water to the local community.

“His actions caused the tanks to drain, leaving residents without access to water — a basic and constitutionally protected service,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Wednesday. The stolen fittings were later sold at a local scrapyard.

The Nama Khoi local municipality repaired the damaged infrastructure and the incident was reported by a concerned community member, leading to Cloete’s arrest.

“He admitted that the tanks constitute essential infrastructure and acknowledged that his conduct was unlawful.”

Cloete was convicted after entering into a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

The court found substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment for these crimes, noting that Cloete was a first offender and that he co-operated fully with the police.

“The NPA reiterates that tampering with essential infrastructure is a serious and senseless crime with far-reaching consequences. Such offences disrupt basic services, compromise public health and safety, and endanger lives — particularly in vulnerable communities that depend on uninterrupted access to water, electricity, transport and communications,” Senokoatsane said.

TimesLIVE