South Africa

POLL | Should South Africa implement under-16 social media ban similar to Australia’s?

With screen time at an all-time high, young people are more vulnerable to cyber threats and social media perceptions.
Australia has become the first country in the world to ban social media accounts for users under 16. Stock photo. (123RF/Milkos)

This week Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media accounts for users under 16.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube must deactivate existing under-16 accounts and block new registrations under threat of large fines for non-compliance.

Supporters argue the ban protects children from mental health risks, social pressures and harmful online content; critics warn it may exclude teens from positive online communities, restrict free expression or push them to riskier or less regulated corners of the internet.

Given the risks associated with social media use by minors, should South Africa prohibit children under 16 from having personal social media accounts on major platforms, similar to Australia’s new law?

