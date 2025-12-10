School principal’s wife and ‘hitmen’ arrested in connection with his murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An unlicensed 9mm pistol with erased serial number and live rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 59-year-old Flagstaff school principal.

Polce said a 35-year-old alleged hitman was arrested at Luqoqweni locality in Lusikisiki at 2am on Tuesday. An unlicensed 9mm pistol with erased serial number and 14 live rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The team then travelled to Flagstaff, where a 40-year-old alleged middleman and the 52-year-old deceased’s wife were arrested.

The principal was killed on November 19 2025.

The trio is due to appear at the Flagstaff magistrate’s court on Thursday to face charges of murder and conspiracy to murder.

TimesLIVE