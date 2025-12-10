Teacher to walk from KZN to Gauteng to create awareness about women’s health, GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thandeka Sibiya (in red hat) began her walk from Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng to raise awareness about fibrosis in women and gender-based violence.

KwaZulu-Natal teacher Thandeka Sibiya set out on an almost 500km journey on Wednesday to raise awareness about fibrosis in women and gender-based violence (GBV).

Sibiya, 46, began her trek from the Pietermaritzburg city hall at 5.30am and expects to round off her campaign at Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office in Johannesburg in about 30 days.

GBV and fibrosis — non-cancerous uterine growths — were generally taboo in communities, she said, recalling how when she was 23 years old she had a miscarriage attributed to fibrosis.

“Despite my ordeal, I was lucky because I managed to give birth to two healthy girls, now aged 22 and 20. Some women are not so lucky,” said Sibiya.

She said discussions should be opened about the reproductive health of women, calling for the health department to ramp up its efforts in diagnosing the condition, especially in rural areas.

She said there are misconceptions associated with fibrosis, as some believe it is linked to witchcraft.

Sibiya, a keen hiker and former runner who had to quit running because of her health issues, said she is determined to create awareness about women’s health and GBV.

“The challenges which lie ahead are immense. I will rely on the support from the public to carry me through.”

Several sponsors have assisted with expenses and accommodation.

She said she chose to walk to Gauteng and meet Lesufi as she believed it would create maximum awareness about her campaign.

