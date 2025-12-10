WATCH | Bronze and Umhlanga beaches closed after rags, animal carcasses found stuffed in sewer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban's Umhlanga beach has been closed after “abuse of sewer infrastructure” jammed the waterworks.

Two of Durban's popular beaches, Bronze Beach and Umhlanga Main Beach, have been closed due to the "abuse of sewer infrastructure" with rags, animal carcasses and other household items jamming the waterworks.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said foreign objects were obstructing the system which led to a pump station failure.

She said the closure was an urgent precautionary measure.

A video by @eThekwiniM shows officials removing rags lodged inside a water pump, leading to its breakdown and the closing of Bronze and Umhlanga beaches. Staff are declogging pumps to remove inappropriate waste such as rags, animal carcasses, and other household items. pic.twitter.com/aJq3TTiot6 — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) December 10, 2025

“A video released by the municipality shows officials removing rags lodged inside the pump, leading to its breakdown. Remedial work is underway, including declogging pumps to remove inappropriate waste such as rags, animal carcasses and other household items not intended for sewer lines.

“We strongly urge the public to dispose of waste responsibly. Irresponsible disposal directly undermines sewer infrastructure, disrupts services and negatively affects the environment resulting in the temporary closure of beaches enjoyed by residents and visitors,” she said.

Meanwhile, 21 beaches remain open and safe for swimming.

“It is important to note that over the past two years, most of the 23 bathing beaches have consistently met safe water quality standards. Thes achievement reflects the city’s multimillion-rand investment in restoring and upgrading sewer infrastructure severely damaged by recurring flood disasters in recent years,” said Sisilana.

Sisilana said residents should rely on the municipality’s water quality testing.

“The municipality’s highly qualified team of scientists consistently test beach water quality at the laboratory that is accredited according to international standard organisations throughout the year, unlike some independent analysts who only sample a limited number of beaches at random intervals.”

