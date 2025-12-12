Building collapse in Durban: No approved plans, says city

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ethekwini municipality said preliminary reports confirmed there were no building plans approved for construction of the four-storey temple that collapsed in Redcliffe north of Durban on Friday, killing at least one person.

In a statement, the municipality said this rendered the building illegal.

The municipality plans to hand over the matter to the department of employment and labour and will continue to co-operate fully with the relevant authorities to provide information which may assist with the investigation.

[WATCH] Rescue operations are currently ongoing at the collapsed Redcliffe temple near Verulam.

One person has been confirmed dead while three others are still trapped under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/McJP3Ce3UU — Nyanga Mkhize (@mkhize_nyanga) December 12, 2025

It said the cause of of the collapse of the building was undetermined and an investigation was still ongoing.

Additional resources are being mobilised to strengthen search and rescue efforts and provide medical support to those affected.

Reaction Unit South Africa said the structure collapsed on construction workers and other individuals during a ready-mix pouring operation.

IPSS Medical Rescue said one person was killed.

Meanwhile, anxious family members of construction workers still trapped inside the temple structure near Verulam were clinging to hopes their loved ones were still alive.

Rescue workers continued to trawl through the rubble on Friday evening.

At least three workers were reported to still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Gift of the Givers representative Bilall Jeewa said: “It’s emotional because some of the family members do not know what really happened. The search and rescue team are quite optimistic that there are still survivors and they have not lost any hope.”

He added that the rescue workers were still expecting more workers and cameras to augment the search and rescue efforts.

Ward councillor Fakazi Mdletshe said he had received a call while in a meeting. He confirmed that he was aware the temple was being extended.

“I saw the groups sending pictures and I had to come here. Only three are stuck and one is confirmed deceased,” said Mdletshe.

He would not be drawn into commenting on whether the building’s plans were approved.

