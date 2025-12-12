First-year flop? Here’s how students can recover

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dingaan Moropane says first-year setbacks can be a turning point rather than a dead end.

As universities wrap up the academic year, many first-year students are confronting disappointing results or the realisation their chosen field may not be the right fit. However, educational experts argue a bad first year does not spell the end of their academic journey.

South Africa’s first-year dropout rate remains a long-standing concern. While the figures differ across institutions, estimates have placed it as high as 40%. Recently, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane raised the alarm again, stating 35% of students fail to progress beyond their first year of study.

Dingaan Moropane, deputy dean of teaching and learning at IIE Rosebank College, said the transition from high school, personal pressures and misaligned expectations often leave new students struggling. However, he emphasised a difficult start can also be a turning point.

“A disappointing first year isn’t the end of the road. Rather, it’s a pivot point, and it is entirely possible to regroup, reassess, and rebuild,” he said.

Maropane advised students to pause before making big decisions and start by reflecting on what went wrong.

“Students finding themselves in a predicament at the end of their first year should avoid making rash decisions, but rather take a structured approach to understanding what happened,” he said.

“Start by creating a simple timeline of your year. What were your high points? Low points? Did external factors such as family issues, health problems, or part-time work play a role? Be honest about study habits. Did procrastination, poor time management or ineffective note-taking contribute?”

He said this moves students away from panic and toward clarity.

“Remember, failure often stems from systemic issues such as inadequate high school preparation or overwhelming course loads, not inherent inability.”

Moropane said students should tap into university resources as soon as results are available.

Good institutions, he said, have support systems in place, and waiting too long can worsen stress.

“Book an appointment with your faculty adviser or student adviser centre. Discuss grade appeals if applicable, for example if extenuating circumstances weren’t considered, or options such as retaking modules without penalty.”

Tutoring, study skills support, financial aid and mental health services are available, and many online tools can help students rebuild confidence during the holidays.

Not all first-year struggles are solely due to study habits or personal circumstances. For some, the deeper issue is a lack of interest in what they are studying.

“If your struggles stem from a lack of interest in your field, it’s OK to question your choice,” said Moropane.

Changing direction early can even prevent wasted time and money in the future.

“If a student is studying a subject that fails to spark genuine excitement or passion, they will almost inevitably struggle to stay motivated throughout their degree,” he said.

Without the inner drive, frustration and burnout can creep in. Some students end up quitting altogether.

Moropane said it is wiser to stop and reconsider the path ahead than to press on simply to avoid change.

“Continuing down a route that feels wrong just for the sake of finishing what you started or avoiding the discomfort of change often leads to greater costs in the long run: years invested in a qualification that won’t be used, mounting student debt and missed opportunities to pursue something truly meaningful.”

However, he warned any decision to switch should be informed, not impulsive.

“Before committing to a new direction, students must invest serious time in thorough research,” he said.

This includes speaking to current students and graduates and attending open days.

Whether students decide to repeat modules, move forward or change courses entirely, Moropane said the key is building better habits.

He encouraged students to take the lessons from their first year and turn them into improved routines, better study methods, healthier habits and small realistic goals.

“Your first year doesn’t define you. It’s a chapter in a longer narrative. Aim to treat setbacks as learning opportunities, not failures, and give yourself permission to rewrite the next page with a path that truly excites you.”

