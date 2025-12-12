South Africa

Rescue efforts under way after four-storey temple collapses in Verulam

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

A four-storey temple collapsed north of Durban on Friday. (REACTION UNIT SA)

Emergency workers are trying to extricate an unknown number of people trapped under concrete and rubble after a four-storey temple collapsed in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday.

A four-storey building in Verulam collapsed on Friday (REACTION UNIT )

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said the temple at River Range Ranch in Redcliffe suddenly gave way.

Balram said the number of people involved was not known, but they had treated at least eight people.

Survivors are communicating via voice notes from under the building.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Want SA to rejoice? Give Shebeshxt bail, his lawyer argues

2

POLL | Were Hugo Broos’ remarks about Mbokazi and his agent racist and sexist?

3

Safa cannot evade MPs’ questions on coaches’ salaries: Joe McGluwa

4

R300k ‘gratification’ lands Madibeng councilor and colleagues behind bars

5

Mbokazi and Broos have buried the hatchet: Mkhalele

Related Articles