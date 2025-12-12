Rescue efforts under way after four-storey temple collapses in Verulam

Emergency workers are trying to extricate an unknown number of people trapped under concrete and rubble after a four-storey temple collapsed in Verulam, north of Durban, on Friday.
Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said the temple at River Range Ranch in Redcliffe suddenly gave way.
Balram said the number of people involved was not known, but they had treated at least eight people.
Survivors are communicating via voice notes from under the building.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.