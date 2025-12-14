‘He must face the music’ – Joburg MMC says case has been opened against Shaun 101 street bash organisers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku has confirmed that a criminal case has been opened after the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old youth during the Shaun 101 street bash in Soweto last week.

Tshwaku told TimesLIVE a case was opened at Diepkloof police station against the event organisers for violating the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act.

“A case has been opened at Diepkloof SAPS, CAS: 228/12/2025 and the organisers have been charged under regulation 41 of the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act,” Tshwaku said.

The case follows an incident in which a 19-year-old youth was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday during a street bash, which drew large crowds to the area.

Associate attorney Ethan Corner explained that the Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act places a clear duty on event organisers to ensure the safety of attendees and surrounding communities.

“The act expressly recognises that the physical wellbeing and safety of all people attending sports, recreational, exhibition or similar events must be promoted and protected,” he said.

“Some legislation may be considered unnecessarily over-regulating society, but safety at events should take first place in the minds of those involved in the planning, promotion and presentation of an event. Little could be more important than the most basic right to be able to attend an event safe in the knowledge that there will be compliance with the law.” said Corner.

He said the act applies broadly to event organisers defined as anyone who plans, manages, supervises or controls an event, or who has a material interest in its hosting.

Section 4(1) of the act requires organisers to put in place prescribed measures to ensure the physical safety and security of people and their property at an event.

This includes sporting, entertainment, recreational, religious, cultural or similar activities hosted at a stadium, venue or along a route.

“While a venue is defined as an area with a capacity of at least 2,000 people, the definition of a route has no such threshold. Processions and street-based events would therefore be affected,” said Corner.

“Event organisers should consider their event very carefully and a comprehensive and well-planned assessment to comply with this act is strongly advised,” he said.

Corner said that section 5 of the act prohibits organising an event without complying with requirements under sections 6 and 25 including event categorisation and advance submission of schedules to police authorities.

“Contravention and non-compliance constitute an offence, and penalties may include a fine or imprisonment,” he said.

In a separate video shared on social media Tshwaku issued a stern warning against unauthorised street bashes.

“Don’t block the road when doing bashes because they lead to disasters,” he said.

Tshwaku said Shaun 101 should be held accountable.

“We are going to open a crime case against Shaun 101. He must face the music. You cannot have people die like that and no one is held accountable in this city.”

Meanwhile, Shaun 101 issued a statement on social media expressing condolences to the victim’s family and distancing the incident from the event itself.

“We have been informed of an attack that took place a few streets away from the event venue, shortly after the event had officially concluded this morning,” the statement read.

Shaun 101 said the incident resulted in several individuals being robbed, three people hospitalised and the devastating loss of one life.

He said the individuals involved were not attendees of the event.

“This has been confirmed through the absence of event wristbands, which were required for all access into the venue,” he said.

He also said that a comprehensive security plan had been implemented, including private security personnel and perimeter coverage.

“At the time of the incident, no security breaches or safety concerns had been reported within the event footprint,” the statement said.

Shaun 101 also confirmed that he had been at the Diepkloof police station co-operating with police.

“He, along with the event organisers and the contracted private security company, is working closely with authorities to support the investigation,” the statement said.

Tshwaku said Johannesburg metro police (JMPD) officers were on high alert amid an increase in events during the festive season.

“Any event that is unauthorised — a PA system will be confiscated and the organisers arrested,” he said.

Tshwaku also said the JMPD have increased their visibility and that they have issued tip-off lines that are available 24 hours to report criminality and bylaw infringements.

