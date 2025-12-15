Gunman poses as police detective, kills traditional healer in Limpopo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An elderly traditional healer in Limpopo has been murdered. File photo.

Police in Giyani, Limpopo, are searching for an unknown motorist who allegedly shot and killed an 80-year-old traditional healer at Nwa-Khuwani village late on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said officers were alerted to a murder incident at about 11pm on Saturday and found the deceased’s son with his father lying next to the gate.

“Reportedly the duo were asleep when he heard a motor vehicle hooting outside at the house and woke up to check the motorist. He found an unknown male suspect standing outside his motor vehicle,” Ledwaba said.

“He was requested to call his father and the elderly man went with his son to the suspect’s motor vehicle parked next to the gate.”

It is alleged the suspect told the traditional healer he was a police detective and there was an outstanding case against him which was unknown to the traditional healer.

“Suddenly, the male suspect fired shots at the elderly man and he fell down,” Ledwaba said.

The suspect fled the scene in the unknown motor vehicle.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene and the traditional healer was declared dead.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

A case of murder has been opened for further investigation and police are appealing to the public for assistance.

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE