Children killing children: a disturbing trend in South Africa’s violence crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Liqhawe Komeni's life ended when he was struck by a stick by another boy.

What was once unthinkable is fast becoming one of South Africa’s most chilling social trends: a growing number of children hurting and killing one another. Once-rare cases are now emerging with unsettling frequency, slipping from community whispers into morgue reports and police dockets.

In Qawukeni Village, Qonce, in the Eastern Cape, 14-year-old Liqhawe Komeni’s life ended in a way no parent imagines. He had followed his peers to a celebration of an umgidi, the traditional homecoming of young men from initiation school, a common and culturally accepted outing for boys in his village. Hours later, his father, Bulela Ntabeni, was summoned to a scene that would haunt him forever.

“I found his brain scattered on the ground. The boy who threw the stick kept saying he didn’t mean to hit him. But the stick landed on my son, and now he is gone,” he said with his voice breaking.

Because of the condition of his body, the family had to perform an urgent burial ritual known as ukuqhusheka. Ntabeni said the household was still unable to process the brutality of his son’s final moments: “It is very difficult for us to accept that he is no more.”

Liqhawe’s death is not an isolated tragedy; it is part of a rapidly growing pattern of youth-on-youth violence in South Africa.

A rising trail of violent incidents

Just this month, an 11-year-old boy from Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape was shot dead, allegedly by a 14-year-old.

In November 18-year-old Iminathi Mazamisa from Peddie was murdered by peers days before he was due to enter initiation school. In Mbombela 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela was stabbed to death by two 18-year-olds. In September 18-year-old Luyolo Wakeni was fatally stabbed during a school altercation in Humansdorp.

Earlier this year a grade 12 pupil at Thomas Ntlabathi Secondary in Secunda was killed by a fellow pupil.

These cases, happening in villages, towns and school corridors, point to a growing generation of volatile boys who are navigating trauma, aggression and identity with little emotional support.

‘Violence among boys is rarely spontaneous’ — psychologists

Clinical psychologist and UFS lecturer Anele Siswana said Liqhawe’s death reflects a deeper national crisis.

“These tragedies do not happen in isolation. They reflect psychological, social and structural forces shaping how young boys experience conflict and masculinity,” he said.

Many young boys carry unprocessed anger, humiliation or abandonment. When these emotions aren’t recognised or contained, they erupt as physical aggression — Anele Siswana, clinical psychologist and UFS lecturer

Siswana said violent incidents between boys are often the culmination of unresolved emotional wounds.

“Many young boys carry unprocessed anger, humiliation or abandonment. When these emotions aren’t recognised or contained, they erupt as physical aggression.”

He said boys are socialised to equate strength with dominance: “When you mix emotional vulnerability with pressure to ‘prove’ manhood, violence becomes a language, a way to avoid ridicule.”

Registered counsellor Cayley Wood, co-founder of the Ingage mental-health support platform used in schools, agrees. She said the boys she works with are often not violent because they are angry, but because they are afraid, unsupported or struggling under expectations that punish vulnerability.

“Many grow up surrounded by violence, at home, in communities, even online, so it becomes normalised. Without safe emotional outlets, conflict shifts to aggression very quickly,” she said.

Without early intervention, she warned, “these situations escalate far beyond what any child is equipped to manage.”

Warning signs adults often overlook

Siswana said early red flags are frequently dismissed as “boys being boys”:

Sudden withdrawal or isolation

Irritability or escalating aggression

Fascination with violent content

Bullying, as a victim or perpetrator

Declining school performance

Frequent peer conflicts

Expressions of anger, hopelessness or feeling disrespected

“When adults minimise these signs, children learn that violence is their only tool for expression,” he said.

Trauma, masculinity and fear: the hidden drivers

Wood says trauma rewires how boys interpret ordinary conflict.

“A boy who has lived with instability may perceive small disagreements as threats. If he has also absorbed messages like ‘real men don’t cry’, he loses access to healthy coping tools.”

Siswana adds that South Africa’s culture of aggressive masculinity, where boys must appear invulnerable, intensifies schoolyard confrontations.

“When trauma meets harmful masculinity norms, violence becomes the only response a boy believes he has,” he said.

Wood notes that many communities in the Eastern Cape face layered systemic pressures.

“Poverty, unemployment, overcrowded households, unsafe communities, alcohol abuse and easy access to weapons create a perfect storm. With no safe recreational spaces or positive mentorship, aggression becomes normal.”

What can prevent the next tragedy?

Siswana says effective interventions must combine psychological support with community-level action:

Trauma-informed school counselling;

Mentorship by positive male role models;

Emotional literacy and conflict resolution in the curriculum;

After-school programmes and sports; and

Parent support and training.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola says parents must step back into the centre of their children’s lives.

“Parents must nurture and instil values, and be the role models their children look up to. The provinces must invest more in moral regeneration programmes. We cannot distance ourselves from our children.”

For Liqhawe’s family, the answers will come too late.

“We have not come to terms with his death,” his father said softly. “It feels impossible to accept.”

TimesLIVE