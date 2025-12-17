Developers went ahead with expansion at temple complex after being turned down two years in a row - preliminary report

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of public works and infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and eThekwini mayor, Cyril Xaba, discuss a preliminary report on Friday's building collapse at a temple expansion project in Redcliffe in Verulam.

A preliminary report into the building collapse in Verulam, north of Durban, which claimed the lives of five people, shows developers tried unsuccessfully for two years to get expansion plans approved.

eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba confirmed this during a press briefing convened by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson on Wednesday.

Among the dead when the building collapsed last Friday at the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe were Vic Panday, founder of the temple; senior devotee Vasudev Prabhu; local farmer Kishore Haribhujan; and electrician Jayseelan Perumal. The fifth victim is believed to be a 42-year-old construction worker.

Seven other people were rescued from the site of the collapse, and four were transported to Osindisweni Hospital.

“The farm is 8.5ha, which is in a conservation reserve. The four-storey building was erected without authorisation from the municipality, and no inspection was carried out,” said Xaba.

The developers had previously had six structures approved, and there was no indication they would flout the law with their latest project after their plans for approval were rejected in 2022 and again in 2023.

The site of a collapsed temple in Redcliffe, Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal. (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Macpherson said there were concerns about the quality of the construction, the concrete used was friable [easily disintegrated under pressure], and no building plans were submitted.

“Based on the information available now, the structure was a reinforced concrete multi-storey building under construction, comprising concrete columns, flat slabs and masonry walls. The collapse occurred while concrete was being poured, with reports indicating that work was under way on the upper levels of the building at the time of the incident.”

He said preliminary evidence, including available video footage, points to a sudden structural failure, most likely triggered by a formwork or shuttering failure during the pumping of wet concrete.

“Such a failure can impose significant and abnormal dynamic loads on the floors below — loads that no building is structurally designed to withstand — resulting in a rapid and progressive collapse.

“Of particular concern are preliminary indications from the relevant authorities that no approved building plans were submitted, no construction permits were issued and the building may have been occupied before the issuance of an occupation certificate, all of which would constitute serious contraventions of national building [legislation and regulations],” said Macpherson.

As long as people are not brought to book, there is little incentive to comply.

“If people die through negligence, that is criminal. It’s for this reason that we also want to protect the George [building collapse] investigation. There were 34 people who died on the site, and we see no consequences; instead, someone loses a licence,” said Macpherson.

He commended police for their thorough investigation into the George building collapse.

Macpherson also expressed concern that the built environment is fragmented.

“This is why we see a recipe for disaster. There should be a one-stop shop in public works and infrastructure. Part of the recommendations in public works is exactly that.”

