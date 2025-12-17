Lebogang Ramafoko is Corruption Watch’s new executive director

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Oxfam South Africa and Soul City executive Lebogang Ramafoko will lead Corruption Watch (CW) from the new year.

The CW board said she is “a seasoned development, gender and social justice expert”. She holds:

a bachelor’s degree in education;

a postgraduate diploma in applied ethics from Wits University; and

a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

With 32 years’ experience in the social justice field, CW said she has managed strategic visioning processes and has improved operational governance in each organisation she’s led.

“Her unique combination of activism, boldness in speaking out against injustice and understanding of the social and structural barriers that perpetuate poverty and inequality in South Africa aligns well with our human rights approach to addressing the impact of corruption on our society,” said Prof Themba Maseko, chair of the CW board.

At the Soul City Institute she helped develop community-based monitoring systems for HIV/Aids. During her tenure as executive director at Oxfam South Africa from 2022 to 2025, she worked with organisations advocating for the labour rights of farm workers and the environmental rights of communities affected by the use of harmful pesticides.

“These experiences of working with communities to demand just and accountable governance will stand her in good stead across several CW projects that relate to climate governance, land, health and the rights of mining-affected communities,” CW said.

“Lebogang’s extensive experience in our sector highlights her ability to build strong networks, raise and manage funds to ensure sustainability and communicate about critical issues with passion and clarity. Her ethical principles, enduring commitment to social justice and visionary approach to her work make her well-placed to steer Corruption Watch to this next exciting phase in our journey,” said Maseko.

She begins the job on January 5.

TimesLIVE