Palmiet system struggles to recover as water shortages persist in Tshwane

The City of Tshwane says a shutdown period of up to 48 hours can result in a recovery process that takes several days. PIC SUPPLIED

Residents in several parts of Tshwane still face low to no water supply as the city grapples with slow recovery across the Palmiet supply system.

This follows Rand Water’s two-day infrastructure maintenance of the Mapleton and Palmiet systems on Saturday.

The city’s spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said an intervention to route supply from the Heights High-Level (HL) system to the Laudium and Atteridgeville HL reservoirs was implemented, but the measure did not achieve the intended outcome.

In addition, he said the supply to Lotus, Olievenhoutbosch and Kosmosdal remains severely depleted and restoring this part of the system was proving challenging, as it required sustained inflow and stable pressure before meaningful recovery could be realised.

“Reservoirs supplying Soshanguve L and Mabopane are also struggling to recover, while the Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve DD system is showing slow but gradual improvement. Overall recovery across these zones remains uneven,” he said.

Mashego said the current system pressure was still too low to effectively push water uphill into high-lying reservoirs, including Laudium and Atteridgeville HL.

“As a result, supply to these areas remains constrained at this stage,” he said.

Further, he said the broader network was still filling and stabilising.

“Water entering the system is quickly drawn down due to high consumption, leading to continued depletion even after limited overnight recovery,” he said.

Mashego reminded residents that after a major interruption of this magnitude, a shutdown period of up to 48 hours can result in a recovery process that takes several days.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and updates will be shared as system pressure improves and supply conditions stabilise,” Mashego said.

TimesLIVE