POLL | What should be done to catch the kingpins of hijacked buildings?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Condolences are pouring in after DJ Warras was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD.

The murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has intensified public outrage and security concerns regarding the control of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg.

The DJ was fatally shot in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday in what is believed to have been an incident related to an eviction.

Unconfirmed reports suggest DJ Warras was involved with a security company conducting evictions when an unknown gunman approached him and fired a single shot.

South Africans and political parties have expressed fury over the incident.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie blamed illegal foreigners for the murder. “I’m angry,” he said. “Why am I angry? Because he was totally against the hijacking of buildings. Illegal foreigners come here, they hijack buildings and today they killed one of our own.”

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba condemned the “heinous killing”, stressing the fight to reclaim hijacked buildings in Joburg will continue. “If the thugs behind his murder believe they have stopped the fight to reclaim Joburg’s inner city, they are mistaken,” he said. “All they have done is make it clear to patriotic, law-abiding citizens that we must step up and fight back.”

TimesLIVE