Pretoria student beats competitors from 130 countries to win Excel world title

A University of Pretoria (UP) master’s student has beaten competitors from more than 130 countries to win a global Microsoft Excel championship in the US.

Pieter Pienaar, a master of commerce accounting science student, finished first at the 2025 Microsoft Excel Collegiate Challenge (MECC) held alongside the Microsoft Excel World Championship in Las Vegas on December 3.

The win made the 23-year-old the first South African to take top honours in the individual-student division of the competition, which is regarded as one of the biggest events in the fast-growing world of Excel esports.

Pienaar said the achievement was sinking in.

“Now that a few days have passed, I still can’t believe I won,” he said. “But it feels great to go to the MECC website every now and again, and to see the South African flag and the ‘University of Pretoria’ name at the top of the leader board.”

The MECC, founded in 2021, challenges university and college students to solve complex problems using Microsoft Excel. Since its launch, more than 14,000 students from more than 1,100 universities in over 130 countries have taken part.

The challenges are nothing like normal Excel work, so you shouldn’t expect a cash budget. It’s closer to mini-games built inside spreadsheets — Pieter Pienaar

Pienaar said Excel esports go far beyond spreadsheet work.

“Players race against the clock to figure out the information they give us, and then, using complex Excel formulas or building out data models, you need to solve levels that go from easy to hard,” he said. “The challenges are nothing like normal Excel work, so you shouldn’t expect a cash budget. It’s closer to mini-games built inside spreadsheets.”

He said the competition is more problem-solving than spreadsheets.

“I see this as a problem-solving competition and not an Excel competition because it’s all about how you break up the problem into smaller pieces,” he said.

Pienaar’s journey into Excel esports began in 2022 when he was a second-year BCom accounting student at UP.

“I read that one morning and decided to sign up because ‘What do I have to lose?’” he said.

That year he qualified for the finals in the US and finished eighth, then placed second in 2024, before finally claiming the top spot.

He said staying calm helped him secure the win in an intense competition environment.

“I think my edge was being able to keep calm. I had no expectation or pressure to win, and started solving the problems one step at a time without even considering the time or the rankings,” he said.

Earlier this year, Pienaar founded the UP Excel Club to help other students develop their skills and access international competitions. He said the club has about 30 regular members from all four years of the accounting programme. He also hoped to challenge perceptions about who can compete.

“Some students see the Excel competition as a ‘male-dominated field’, but some of the best competitors I’ve seen are female,” said Pienaar. “The competition is open to everyone, and we want everyone to participate and show the world what UP students are made of.”

Pienaar is set to start his articles at PwC as he works towards qualifying as a chartered accountant. He plans to complete his master’s degree in 2026 and pursue a PhD focused on the use of artificial intelligence in accounting education.

He credited several mentors for supporting his journey, including UP alumnus Renier Wessels, who helped him introduce students to the competition, and Diarmuid Early, the 2025 Microsoft Excel World Championship winner.

“A big reason why the global Excel community is so excellent is because of Dim, who is always helping, sharing and teaching everyone around him,” said Pienaar.

For students thinking of entering Excel esports, he had simple advice: “Do it. You have absolutely nothing to lose, and everything to gain.”

