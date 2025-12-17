R900k worth of smuggled goods seized at Beitbridge border post

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato has confirmed the disruption of smuggling of illicit goods and food items at the Beitbridge port of entry during festive season operations.

The disruption occurred on Monday as part of the BMA’s 2025/26 festive season operations.

Since the start of the operations, the BMA has recorded interceptions of illicit goods with a combined value exceeding R900,000.

According to the authority, more than R350,000 worth of non-perishable food items were intercepted, along with 210 car batteries valued at more than R412,600.

“The BMA also intercepted an H100 Hyundai truck with the value of R159,000.”

The authority said the interceptions were made possible through the deployment of advanced, multi-faceted surveillance technology in operationally vulnerable areas.

Masiapato said the milestone reflects the effectiveness of an intelligence-driven approach to border security.

As part of its festive season operations, the BMA has partnered with DCD Protected Mobility, in collaboration with its partners Aselsan South Africa and Unipro Protective Wear Mobility, to strengthen border operations.

“Through this partnership, the South African defence industry is supporting the BMA by demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated surveillance, mobility and command-and-control systems,” Masiapato said.

The integrated solution has been deployed at Beitbridge, one of South Africa’s busiest land ports of entry, which is historically vulnerable to cross-border criminal activities.

“This initiative is part of a structured pilot project aimed at enhancing visibility, accountability and situational awareness during the busiest travel seasons of the year,” Masiapato said.

DCD Protected Mobility has provided the BMA with three specialised vehicles for border patrol operations.

“Two Springbuck Standard Duty personnel carriers for patrol duties and one Sherp all-terrain vehicle designed for operations in extremely challenging terrain.”

According to the authority, the vehicles are configured to support command and control, ambulance services and weapon platform capabilities, improving operational reach and responsiveness.

Since the deployment of this support, the BMA has intercepted a wide range of illicit goods, including illicit alcohol, counterfeit food and clothing, and illegal immigrants detected along the border.

“Furthermore, the deployment of this equipment has deterred illegal movements along the border, demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated technology and mobility solutions in disrupting organised smuggling.”

Masiapato said festive season operations go beyond facilitating legitimate travel and trade but also focus on dismantling criminal networks that undermine the country’s security and economy.

“The message is clear: South Africa’s borders are no longer soft targets. Through innovation, strong partnerships and decisive enforcement, the BMA will continue to protect the sovereignty of the republic, the integrity of its borders and the safety of its people,” Masiapato said.

TimesLIVE