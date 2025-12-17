Rand flat ahead of leading economic indicator, local inflation data

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At 7.12am, the rand traded at 16.75 against the dollar, little changed from its previous close of 16.7550. File photo.

The rand was flat in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of local central bank data and inflation data that will shed light on South Africa’s economic outlook.

At 7.12am, the rand traded at 16.75 against the dollar, little changed from its previous close of 16.7550.

At around 9am, the South African Reserve Bank will publish the country’s leading business cycle indicator for October, which collects data on vehicle sales, business confidence, money supply and other factors.

It will help domestically-focussed investors to gauge the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Traders will next turn their attention to November consumer inflation data, due at 10am.

Economists polled by Reuters expected annual inflation to come in at 3.6% for November, unchanged from October’s print.

Nedbank economists anticipated annual inflation to ease to 3.4% in November, mainly due to lower fuel prices.

“During the month, Brent crude price fell by 2% and the rand strengthened by 1.2% against the US dollar, resulting in a 2.4% decline in local fuel prices. This sharply pulled down the annual increase in fuel costs from 3.3% to 0.9%,” Nedbank said in a research note.

However, the bank’s economists expected food inflation to remain elevated, driven by double-digit increases in meat prices amid ongoing outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease.

South Africa’s benchmark 2035 government bond was also muted in early deals as the yield fell 1 basis point to 8.385%.

Reuters