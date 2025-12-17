Savvy Soweto entrepreneurs turn to something fishy to earn incomes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At a stop sign in Protea Glen, Soweto, motorists slow down for more than traffic. On weekends and public holidays, Logan C’lowa, known on TikTok as SowetoFishLady, sells raw freshwater fish from her vehicle.

C’lowa has been selling fish in the area for nearly five years, sourcing her stock from local fishermen and reselling it directly to residents.

She said the business began as a survival strategy after she found herself unable to afford the costs of a formal trading space. “I’m a single mother. Renting a shop was not an option. This was the easiest way to start something,” said .

Her customers are mainly Protea Glen residents, though she said social media has attracted buyers from as far as Randfontein and Johannesburg. Prices range from about R50 for smaller fish to R250 for larger ones weighing up to 10kg.

Questions about food safety have surfaced on social media, particularly after videos showed fish displayed without visible ice. C’lowa said the footage is taken for marketing purposes. “I do keep the fish on ice. When I take footage for my content, I want people to see what I’m selling. When customers arrive, they see the real setup.”

C’lowa acknowledged operating outside formal regulations, describing her trade as informal and small-scale. “I sell in small batches. I try to find my way around,” she said, adding business is not always consistent but helps supplement her income alongside other work.

A few kilometres away, a very different fish-related enterprise is taking shape. Founded by Banele Rewo in 2023, Z2B Aquaponics Farm operates in Protea Glen as a structured, community-based farming initiative focused on freshwater fish production using aquaponics technology. Z2B combines aquaculture, raising fish such as catfish, tilapia and carp, with hydroponics, where plants are grown using nutrient-rich water from fish tanks.

Rewo said the project was born from township realities, including food insecurity, limited land and high barriers to entering agriculture. “Aquaponics allows us to farm efficiently in small spaces, which makes it suitable for township environments,” he said.

Z2B operates through a collective ownership model funded by a stokvel managed by national sportsman in fishing, Lufuno Mamathuntsha. The project involves about 100 members who contribute monthly and share in the proceeds from fish sales. Members also receive training in aquaponics systems, fish production and basic agribusiness skills.

“This is not only a fish farm; it is a community-owned operation that spreads risk and cost. Instead of one person carrying everything, the community builds the asset together,” said Rewo.

Freshwater fish, he said, offer a viable protein alternative for township households facing rising food prices. “They require less land, less water and lower production costs compared to red meat,” he said.

