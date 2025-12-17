Teenage girl among trio arrested over hijacking, forced ATM withdrawal in North West

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three people were arrested after a woman motorist was hijacked and forced to withdraw money at ATMs. Stock image

Two men and a teenage girl are behind bars in connection with the hijacking and robbery of a 65-year-old woman.

The victim was travelling on the road between Nooitgedacht and Mooifontein, near Mahikeng in the North West, in her Toyota Yaris at 10am on Monday. The suspects, travelling in a white vehicle, blocked the road and forced her to stop.

They pointed a firearm at her and threatened her with a knife, forcing her to get into their vehicle. She was driven to Itsoseng and Mahikeng, where she was forcefully taken to ATMs and coerced into withdrawing money from her bank account.

After the withdrawals, the victim, a Botswana national, was abandoned in Mahikeng. Her cellphones were stolen during the ordeal.

The suspects were traced to Potchefstroom and arrested at 5pm on the same day.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said a coordinated search was launched involving crime intelligence, the flying squad of Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, the North West drug task team and private security companies.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Mmabatho magistrate’s court on Thursday to face charges related to hijacking, robbery, kidnapping and possession of stolen property. The minor will be dealt with in terms of the Child Justice Act.

TimesLIVE