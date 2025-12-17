Two people found dead after overnight apartment fire in Alberton

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring units in the complex.

Two people were found dead after a fire tore through a residential block of flats in Alberton in the early hours on Wednesday.

City of Ekurhuleni emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said firefighters were dispatched to the Jackson Cove units in Elans Rock, San Cres at about 1.30am after receiving reports of a structural fire.

On arrival, crews from the Alberton fire station found two apartments ablaze, a ground-floor unit and the flat directly above it.

Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to neighbouring units in the complex.

Two people were found dead in a flat in Alberton on Wednesday morning. (Supplied)

“During search and overhaul operations, the charred bodies of two occupants were discovered inside a two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor. Gauteng EMS personnel from Germiston declared the individuals dead at the scene,” said MacDonald

EMS said a note was reportedly found on a kitchen table in the affected unit, suggesting a possible case of death by suicide.

Fire investigation officials from the City of Ekurhuleni were called in to conduct a detailed probe. The scene was later handed over to Moffat View police, who are continuing with the investigation.

TimesLIVE