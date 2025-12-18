Beware the triggers of festive season breakdowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Grief, illness, financial stress and unemployment are just some of the feelings that can be amplified this festive season.

They say grief and sickness can feel heavier over the holidays — a time when most people are in a celebratory mood.

Thabo Moshatane, a social worker and spokesperson for the South African College of Applied Psychology, said the festive season can bring pressure on many people.

“Families feel the need to spend more than they can afford on gifts, food and travel. The festive season also brings relationship strain. Unresolved family tensions, social expectations and large gatherings heighten stress.

“The season can also amplify feelings of loneliness, particularly with people who are isolated, far from family or who have limited social support.”

Moshatane said changes to routines could also trigger individuals with a history of trauma or mental health challenges.

“Increased alcohol use and reduced access to support services can also act as triggers.”

He believes grief and illness feel heavier during the holidays “because everything around us signals togetherness, celebration and good health”.

“The contrast between personal pain and communal joy can be deeply painful. Handling grief begins with giving yourself permission to feel what you feel; there is no ‘right way’ to grieve.

“It helps to create intentional rituals, such as lighting a candle, visiting a meaningful place or honouring your loved one in a personal way. If you are dealing with illness, either your own or that of a loved one, it is important to pace yourself, rest and set clear boundaries.

“Leaning on trusted support systems, seeking professional help when needed and lowering expectations of what the holidays ‘should’ look like can create emotional space to cope,” said Moshatane.

Unemployment during the festive season can heighten feelings of shame, inadequacy and social withdrawal.

“Many people internalise their struggles, making them feel like they have failed themselves or their families, which may worsen anxiety or depression. The lack of financial stability also affects participation in holiday activities, travel and family gatherings, leading to isolation.”

Moshatane has five tips to stay grounded if you are battling mental health challenges during the festive season:

Release the pressure to create a “perfect” holiday. Give yourself permission to simplify plans or say no where necessary.

Even during busy periods, try to maintain simple stabilising habits such as a morning walk, journalling or quiet prayer/meditation.

Manage alcohol consumption, take breaks during gatherings and protect your emotional boundaries.

Identify one or two safe people you can speak to openly. If you cannot meet in person, voice notes, calls or support groups can offer relief.

If you notice signs of worsening anxiety, depression or trauma-related symptoms, contact a mental health professional, counsellor or helpline before the pressure peaks.

