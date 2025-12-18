Four arrested, two shops closed in Midvaal law enforcement blitz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Four people were arrested and two shops closed in a Midvaal law enforcement blitz.

A multi-disciplinary law enforcement blitz operation led to the arrest of four illegal foreigners, including two people accused of employing and harbouring illegal foreigners and another person accused of selling illicit cigarettes, in Midvaal, south of Johannesburg.

Two shops found to be non-compliant with the municipality’s trading bylaws were also shut down in the operation conducted in De Deir and Walkerville.

Midvaal mayor Peter Teixeira said the operation was carried out to address lawlessness and ensure compliance with applicable laws and bylaws.

“SAPS arrested four foreign nationals without valid documentation, one individual for the sale of illicit cigarettes and two individuals for aiding, employing and harbouring people without valid documentation,” he said.

The multi-disciplinary operation was carried out by the municipality in collaboration with the police, the department of home affairs immigration unit, traffic services, the fire department, as well as health and building inspectors.

Compliance inspections were conducted at 11 spaza shops, resulting in four non-compliance warnings and the closure of two shops.

Expired food products were discovered, and some shops were found to be operating in unhygienic conditions.

A mini roadblock was also conducted during the operation to assess vehicle roadworthiness and driver compliance.

“Several offences were identified, including unroadworthy vehicles and the use of cellphones while driving; the necessary fines were issued,” Teixeira said.

The municipality said it will continue to conduct joint operations in collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

TimesLIVE