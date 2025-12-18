Four traffic officers denied bail over murder of Nigerian on N12

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At least three police officers have been arrested since the start of 2024 for a range of crimes.

Four national traffic police officers accused of murdering a Nigerian man on the N12 in Klerksdorp were denied bail when they appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday.

North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the officers were arrested for murder and defeating the ends of justice after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Osinakachukwu Macus Onu in the early hours of Wednesday.

She said Onu was reportedly legally in the country.

“It is alleged that the deceased was chased by four traffic police officers while conducting operations. In the pursuit, the deceased was allegedly shot, and his vehicle was later found in the middle of the road on the opposite side of the N12.”

Police were notified of the shooting and responded to the scene, but the officers involved were no longer there.

Myburgh said information received and preliminary investigations led detectives to a location in Klerksdorp, where the officers’ official firearms were seized for forensic ballistic analysis.

They appeared in court on Thursday.

“Bail was denied, and their next court appearance will be tomorrow [Friday],” Myburgh said.

The accused are Inspectors Rudolph Foromo, 29, Smanga Dladla, 31, Colani Senzo Dlamini, 34, and Vusumuzi Justice Simelane, 36.

