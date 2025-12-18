Griekwastad murderer granted parole after second attempt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The road to Griekwastad in the Northern Cape, where Deon and Christelle Steenkamp and their daughter Marthella were murdered

A 29-year-old man who murdered three Steenkamp family members while he was a teenager in Griekwastad, Northern Cape, has been granted parole, various media publications reported on Thursday.

This could not be immediately confirmed by the correctional services department when a request was sent to it seeking confirmation on Thursday afternoon.

The man appeared before the Upington parole board on Wednesday and was granted parole on his second attempt.

In August 2014, the Northern Cape High Court sentenced the teenager to 20 years’ imprisonment for the triple murder of farmer Deon Steenkamp, 44, his wife Christel, 43, and their daughter Marthella, 14.

They were shot dead on their farm Naauwhoek on April 6 2012 when the accused was 15.

He was also found guilty of raping the girl and lying to the police.

The man cannot be identified because the Constitutional Court ruled in 2019 that the anonymity of child victims or perpetrators of crime should remain beyond the age of 18, unless they consent to revealing their identity after they have reached adulthood.

TimesLIVE