IN PICS | Umlazi High pupils get career guidance ahead of life after matric

Umlazi High School in Durban has prepared its pupils for life beyond matric as many pupils still struggle to choose suitable careers or understand how to apply for tertiary institutions.

During a career guide tour at the school, founder of Mumbo Foundation South Africa Manqoba Mkhize said the visit revealed serious gaps in pupils’ understanding of career planning and university applications, especially online processes.

Mkhize said many pupils, especially matriculants, did not understand the importance of choosing a career that matched the subjects they were studying.

Most pupils were unfamiliar with a university prospectus or the need to check minimum entry requirements before applying for a course. He said: “[By not] choosing the right career path, learners risk being not accepted into their chosen programmes.”

Learners at Umlazi High School during a career tour guide hosted by the school and Mumbo foundation SA. (Mumbo foundation SA)

Another key finding was that a significant number of pupils expressed negative perceptions about colleges, believing them to be a lesser option. “This misconception prevents learners from considering valuable pathways that could lead to successful careers,” he said

Mkhize stressed that career guidance programmes in schools played a critical role in helping young people make informed and realistic decisions about their future.

“At a stage when learners are deciding on subjects, post-school pathways, and potential career options, access to accurate and relevant career information is essential,” he said.

“Career guidance enables learners to align their interests, strengths and academic choices with appropriate career paths, which increases the likelihood of success in further education and the workplace.”

Founder of Mumbo Foundation SA Manqoba Mkhize educates pupils on the importance of choosing the right career. (Mumbo foundation SA)

Umlazi High School falls under Glebelands, an informal settlement that includes people of all cultures. It has a strong academic record, particularly among its matric pupils. In 2024, the school recorded a matric pass rate of 91%.

One of the teachers at the school, Ayanda Jwara, said though they didn’t produce a 100% pass rate, the school ensured their pupils were among the highest ranking performers.

“We cater for learners that are from the Easter Cape, Nelspruit and the deep rural areas of KwaZulu-Natal. These learners walk into our schools with no knowledge of how to use the internet, let alone understand what NSFAS is,” she said

Jwara said some pupils did not or were unable to apply for NSFAS funding and instead applied for an NSFAS student loan, which she said pointed to a poor understanding of the funding process.

“Career tour guides are a necessity especially for learners that are in our parameter. A step by step guideline makes it easier for them to understand what they want to study for, which is what we aim to achieve for learners at lower grades,” she said

Jwara has high hopes for the school’s 2025 matric results.

The 2025 matric results are expected to come out on January 12 2026.

