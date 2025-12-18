Judge rules police negligent in cyclist shooting case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jabulani Mlabe stayed in hospital for three days after he was injured by a shot fired by police who were chasing suspects in Newcastle in 2008.

The Pietermaritzburg high court has ordered the minister of police to compensate Jabulani Mlabe, 74, for any proven or agreed damages that he may have suffered as a result of the gunshot wound fired by the police in 2008.

Mlabe instituted an action against the minister claiming damages of R650,000 as a result of the wound he sustained.

Mlabe, who resides in Blaawubosch in Newcastle, was 58 at the time of the incident that occurred on March 12 2008 while he was working at Iscor. He claimed as a result of the injury, he was unable to work anymore.

Mlabe was riding on the left side of the road and the police vehicle was coming from the opposite direction towards him. While cycling, he was shot in his right leg. People came to assist him and he was taken to hospital.

In summarising the evidence, judge Pieter Bezuidenhout said the police vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction coming from the same direction as the gang they were chasing. Mlabe said he was struck by a bullet fired by a policeman at the back of a police van pointing in his direction.

“At that stage the motor vehicle which they had pursued was already about 20 metres past him. The bullet struck him on the inside of his right thigh, grazing his bone. The suspects in the motor vehicle were also firing shots at the police. Only one of the persons in the suspects’ vehicle fired,” Bezuidenhout said in the judgment passed on Wednesday.

Mlabe stayed in hospital for three days.

The bullet that had hit him could not be found. It entered the inside of his right thigh, exited at the back and hit a helmet tied to the rear of his bicycle.

Mlabe’s legal team argued police fired shots when it was not safe to do so. They said police were negligent. If police had acted reasonably in the circumstances, Mlabe would not have been shot.

Mlabe’s team said police had a legal duty of care to take reasonable steps to avoid causing harm to the public. Considering the surroundings, they ought to have acted with extreme caution.

The minister’s team submitted that the police officers were pursuing suspects and were placed in a dangerous situation by a threat that had commenced, and they acted out of necessity under circumstances where action was required.

The minister said police acted reasonably and lawfully and there were reasonable grounds to believe that there was actual, alternatively, imminent danger.

The minister also stated Mlabe had not presented irrefutable evidence that he was injured by a bullet fired from a firearm belonging to the police.

Bezuidenhout said on the evidence admitted by both parties, it was clear Mlabe was on his bicycle and the police approached him coming from the other direction.

“Accordingly the shots which were fired by the members must have been fired in the direction of [Mlabe] which was cycling towards them. If it was a shot fired by the suspects then it would have come from behind [Mlabe] and would have struck him in the back,” Bezuidenhout said.

He said once it had been established that the shot that was fired was by a member of the police, it had to be established whether such a shot was justified in the circumstances.

Bezuidenhout said on the evidence, it appeared two shots were fired from the suspects’ vehicle, but there was no evidence that any of those shots struck the police vehicle or any of the police officers.

“It would accordingly on the evidence not appear to me that there was any threat or imminent danger to their lives at that stage except that certain shots were fired in their direction.”

Bezuidenhout said it had been proven, on a balance of probabilities, that the shot fired was by the police and that it was due to the negligence of the police.

“If they kept a proper lookout they would have seen [Mlabe] on the other side of the road. There was no threat to their lives at that stage and that the firing by them was not necessary at that stage.

TimesLIVE