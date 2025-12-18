No traffic officers attacked: North West officials clarify viral video

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

No traffic officers were injured in what appeared to be an attack on a provincial traffic police vehicle seen in a viral video, North West MEC for community safety and transport management Wessels Morweng and acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo have confirmed.

In the video, which is circulating widely on social media, a group of people are seen to be apparently attacking a traffic vehicle. Initial social media reports suggested the officer inside the vehicle was the target of the attack.

The incident occurred on Monday on the R503 between Klerksdorp and Hartbeesfontein.

In a joint statement, Morweng and Naidoo said no traffic officers were attacked. Instead members of the public were pursuing two suspects who had allegedly committed an armed robbery moments before the video was filmed, they said.

“It is reported that two male suspects, aged 44 and 26, who are accused of having committed an armed robbery, were apprehended by members of the public,” the statement read.

While community co-operation in reporting crime is encouraged and appreciated, the apprehension and punishment of suspects remain the responsibility of law enforcement and justice agencies — MEC Wessels Morweng & Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo

“The traffic officer, who was on patrol duties, was stopped by community members and the suspects, who were being pursued, ran for cover in a traffic vehicle. Their pursuers then attacked them inside the traffic vehicle.”

The traffic officer immediately called for police backup. The two suspects, who sustained severe injuries from the beating, were taken to a hospital where they remain under police guard.

A firearm and ammunition were seized at the scene as part of the investigation. The two suspects face several charges including armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. The 26-year-old suspect faces an additional charge of violation of the Immigration Act.

They are expected to appear before the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court when they are discharged from hospital.

Morweng and Naidoo condemned the acts of violence and warned the public against “taking the law into their own hands”. They also urged social media users to stop sharing the video with unverified or false captions.

“While community co-operation in reporting crime is encouraged and appreciated, the apprehension and punishment of suspects remain the responsibility of law enforcement and justice agencies.”

TimesLIVE