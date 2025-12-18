Search and rescue teams searching for teen who went missing near Umdloti tidal pool

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NSRI rescue crafts were launched in Ballito and Umhlanga after three teens got into difficulty on Wednesday near Umdloti tidal pool. A 17-year-old is still missing. File photo.

Search and rescue teams are searching for a teenager who went missing in the sea near the Umdloti tidal pool, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

NSRI Durban station commander Etienne van Zyl said Durban, Ballito and Umhlanga duty crews were activated after a request for assistance from eThekwini lifeguards on Wednesday.

“Lifeguards were searching for a 17-year-old male teenager (believed to be a local) who had gone missing in the water after the lifeguards had rescued two bathers, both males, aged 18 and 19, from the water, after all three bathers had got into difficulties in the surf zone offshore of the Umdloti tidal pool,” he said.

The Victor Daitz rescue craft and Rescue 41 Alpha were launched from Umhlanga and Ballito respectively. Extensive sea and shoreline search efforts — including free-dive search efforts by eThekwini lifeguards, an NSRI rescue swimmer and shoreline patrols — revealed no sign of the missing teenager.

Police divers from water policing and diving services, police search and rescue and Durban metro police search and rescue, assisted by eThekwini lifeguards, are continuing in ongoing search efforts.

