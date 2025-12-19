Be safe on wet roads: 4 tips from a paramedic that could safe your life

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With a wet festive season forecast for a large part of the country by the SA Weather Service, paramedics are urging motorists to take precautions to avoid road accidents.

“Emergency medical services see the tragic consequences of rainy weather on our roads, often due to drivers not realising that cars handle differently on wet road surfaces,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Sarah Kekana

Keep your car in good working order

Offering advice on how to minimise the risk, the group said the first step is to ensure your car is in good working order. Standard checks should include brake function, wheel balance and alignment, and that your tyres have enough tread and are at the correct pressure.

“When storms and heavy rain strike unexpectedly, visibility is often diminished. Windscreen wipers must be kept in good working order. Drivers should regularly check their wiper blades and replace them as necessary,” said Kekana.

Reduce speed

“Rain creates slippery and potentially hazardous road surfaces. The most important principles of driving in wet weather are to reduce your speed considerably, keep a greater following distance from the car in front of you than usual and maintain visibility by keeping your headlights on.

“Steer and apply brakes gently, indicate and maintain low RPMs or revs to minimise the risk of skidding.”

Increase following distance

In dry conditions it is advised to keep a following distance of at least three car lengths between your car and the vehicle in front of you. In wet weather it is recommended that this be doubled to six-car lengths to allow enough time to safely slow down and stop in an emergency.

“Maintain a safe distance from large trucks, as their big wheels generate spray. Make sure you can see their mirrors; otherwise, they can’t see you. Big, heavy, vehicles such as trucks and buses also take much longer to stop, especially in wet weather, and drivers should avoid attempting to cut in front of any other vehicle.”

Don’t slam on brakes

Aquaplaning is one of the most frightening and unpredictable dangers of driving on wet surfaces. This is where puddles on the road surface can cause your car’s rear wheels to lose traction. The car’s revs suddenly increase, the steering feels light or unresponsive, and the back end of the car may start to drift uncontrollably.

In this scenario, the driver must not slam on the brakes, as this will make the situation worse. Instead, here’s what to do: “Gradually release the accelerator, relax your grip on the steering wheel, but try to keep control gently, and only apply brakes once you feel control return.”

TimesLIVE