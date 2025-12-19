Burnt-out vehicle discovered in golf club bunker

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The charred wreckage of the vehicle found in a bunker at the Humewood Golf Course early on Thursday.

Golf carts are not unusual sights in bunkers, but a burnt out vehicle was a first for staff at the Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, who discovered the vehicle on Thursday morning while preparing the course for the day.

It is understood staff cutting grass found the charred vehicle at about 5am. By 8am the police were at the scene.

No-one was inside the vehicle and police had it loaded onto a truck and removed from the course.

Humewood, a genuine seaside links course, has hosted top tournaments. Asked if the discovery of the vehicle was the oddest find in a golf course bunker, a Humewood employee said it was a first at the club: “On golf days, when they have T-Box sponsors, many vehicles end up in bunkers across the world, but it’s the first time we found a burnt-out vehicle in a bunker that shouldn’t be there.”

The burnt-out vehicle was removed from the Humewood Golf Club in the Eastern Cape. (Fredlin Adriaan)

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the owner of the vehicle had been traced, and no foul play was suspected: “The owner apparently got lost in the dark last night and got stuck in the sand pit.

“SAPS Humewood is waiting for the owner to explain how the vehicle caught alight.”

A case has not been opened, Beetge added.

30 drunk-driving arrests in two days

Meanwhile, in two days, more than 30 people were arrested on charges of drunk driving in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Acting Bay district police commissioner Brig Loyiso Ngalo welcomed the positive impact of roadblocks as part of the SA Police Service festive season safety plan. The operations were carried out in partnership with traffic services and other law enforcement agencies.

The arrests were made on Monday and Tuesday.

The Herald