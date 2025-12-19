Deaf, suicidal teen struggles to get state hospital care

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal say they can’t admit a 16-year-old deaf boy because they have no sign language interpreter. Stock image

A 16-year-old deaf boy grappling with severe depression and thoughts about taking his own life has been denied admission at two government hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal, as they cannot find sign language interpreters to communicate with him.

Psychologists at Northdale and Town Hill hospitals, where the teen’s parents have been trying to have him admitted, have been hunting for state-employed interpreters since the end of October.

A psychologist at Northdale said only an interpreter who was on the state payroll could be used. During consultations with the boy so far, his mother and sister have assisted with interpreting.

The boy was born deaf, and his mother said since October he had gone from hospital to hospital as the risk that he might again act on his suicidal inclinations increased.

On October 27 the woman took her son to Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg after he said he was hearing voices urging him to end his life. “The psychologist said she couldn’t assist him without a government-employed sign language interpreter. Because of the confidentiality and ethics involved, the interpreter had to be employed by the department to assist,” she said.

“They said he needs to be admitted, but my fear was that they did not have an interpreter, so they couldn’t ask how he was doing. All this delay is wasting time for him to be treated, for him to get the psychological help he needs.”

She then took her son to Town Hill Hospital, which also declined to admit him because it has no interpreter. An added complication was that the hospital did not have a battery for the boy’s cochlear implant, a type of hearing aid that can provide a sense of sound for the deaf. The implant is not functioning because his parents cannot afford the R3,500 battery it needs.

“The hospital is trying to get a battery. I am unemployed, and my husband is the only provider. We cannot afford to purchase a battery.”

Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the national department of health, said the department recognised the right to healthcare for everyone, including the deaf community.

“However, there are no permanent officials whose job description is language interpreting. In most cases, deaf patients are accompanied by family or friends who understand how to communicate with them. The department works closely with organisations in the deaf community, including DeafSA, who provide sign language interpreting at public events,” he said.

The department was not aware of the case in KwaZulu-Natal but would investigate and ensure that an interpreter is made available, he said. Provincial health authorities should make arrangements “to source a qualified sign language interpreter to facilitate conversation to ensure the patient is not disadvantaged or ensure the provision of health care is not delayed”.

KwaZulu-Natal health spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said: “While we cannot, due to budget constraints, afford a dedicated, full-time SA sign language (SASL) interpreter in all our hundreds of facilities, we have protocols to address immediate needs.

“A key initiative is the training of our frontline health workers in basic SASL. To date, the department has trained 724 health workers in basic sign language. These trained staff serve as our primary day-to-day resource for communicating with deaf patients.”

Maphisa said the department encouraged families “to engage with relevant hospital management to find immediate and workable solutions”.

