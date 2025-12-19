Donovan Moodley denied parole after ‘careful consideration’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Donovan Moodley, the convicted murderer of Leigh Matthews, in court on November 29 2023 where he challenged a parole board decision to keep him in jail. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Leigh Matthews’ murderer, Donovan Moodley, has been denied parole after consideration of his parole profile.

Moodley is serving life for kidnapping and murdering student Matthews a day after she turned 21 in July 2003. He grabbed her off the Bond University campus in Sandton and drove to a deserted area from where he called her father Rob Matthews and demanded R50,000 ransom.

In November, the parole board recommended that Moodley be placed on parole.

However, the parole board decision went through other processes before it was taken to correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald for a final decision.

“After careful consideration of all relevant reports and submissions, the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS) recommended to minister Groenewald that parole placement not be granted at this stage,” department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said on Friday.

The NCCS said Moodley should be afforded a further parole profile after additional interventions. Groenewald concurred with this recommendation.

“In accordance with this decision, parole placement has not been granted. The offender’s profile will be resubmitted after a period of 24 months for reconsideration by the NCCS and, thereafter, by the minister,” Nxumalo said.

He said during this period, Moodley was required to undergo a number of structured correctional programmes, psychotherapy sessions and assessments by independent, non-treating specialists.

These assessments will determine his risk profile and measure progress in rehabilitation.

“Minister Groenewald reiterates that parole consideration is not solely dependent on the completion of programmes or the serving of the minimum required period of incarceration.

“Statutory structures thoroughly assess all available information, including professional reports and risk assessments, before making any recommendation,” Nxumalo said.

